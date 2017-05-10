Bank employees credited with helping police stop scam of elderly man

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Employees at a Broken Arrow bank knew something wasn’t right.

For the past year, they saw 45-year-old Patty Frydenlund come to the First National Bank with an elderly man. The man would withdraw hundreds of dollars from his bank account each time.

According to FOX 23, bank employees called the Department of Human Services and police to report the suspicious behavior.

In November, Frydenlund was arrested for allegedly forging the victim’s name on a check.

However, investigators say that arrest didn’t stop her from continuing on with the scam. Bank employees taped Frydenlund’s picture up in the bank and took notes of how often she would withdraw money with the victim.

Authorities arrested Frydenlund for financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and false impersonation.