Charges filed: Owner of dogs who attacked, killed Oklahoma City woman faces charges

OKLAHOMA CITY – The owner of two dogs that killed an elderly Oklahoma City woman has been charged with a crime.

It was a tragic and heartbreaking scene in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood last month.

Cecille Short, 82, and her dog were killed when they were mauled by a pit bull and another large dog just before 2 p.m. in the 8100 block of Willow Creek Blvd., near N.W. 122nd and Council.

Officials told NewsChannel 4, when they first got to the scene, they could not get to the woman fast enough.

“They were not able to get to her at first because of the dogs. They had to shoot one of the dogs, and the second dog was actually hit by a police car,” said MSgt. Gary Knight. “It was still alive. It was transported to animal welfare to be treated.”

Short was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors said it wasn’t unusual for the dogs to run loose in the area, and the owner was reportedly not home at the time of the attack.

For weeks, members of the community wondered if the dogs’ owner would be charged in Short’s death.

On Wednesday, Antwon Burks was charged with second-degree manslaughter.

The probable cause affidavit states that detectives noticed a large hole in the gate at Burks’ home where the dogs likely escaped.

“The hole was old damage and appeared as if someone had tried to cover the hole with old wood, a recycling container and ice chest. The attempt to cover the hole did not appear to be sufficient to keep two dogs of this size contained,” the affidavit reads.