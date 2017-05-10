Up-to-the-minute Oklahoma Severe Weather Watches and Warnings
NewsChannel 4’s Linda Cavanaugh honored at Salvation Army’s 30th Annual Celebration of Hope

Posted 4:30 pm, May 10, 2017, by , Updated at 05:22PM, May 10, 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY - It was a wonderful day to be at the Salvation Army’s 30th Annual Celebration of Hope Luncheon at Church of the Servant in north Oklahoma City.

The event focused on lives that have been transformed by the Salvation Army ministry, featuring a family’s journey from homelessness back to self-sufficiency and other programs serving those in need here in central Oklahoma.

On hand to emcee the luncheon was NewsChannel 4’s Linda Cavanaugh, named Wednesday as an honorary member of the Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary.

There was also a silent auction to raise funds in support of the Salvation Army and continue helping central Oklahoma.