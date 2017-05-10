× Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly sexually abusing child for years

OKLAHOMA CITY – A young child is being credited for her bravery after coming forward to report abuse in order to protect her sister.

On May 2, officers were called to a Yukon elementary school regarding a child possibly being molested by a family member.

According to the arrest affidavit, a DHS social worker told police that she noticed an 11-year-old girl was very upset. When she asked her what was wrong, the victim said that a family member “was making her do bad things to him.”

She said the alleged abuse had been going on for years, and she was afraid that her 4-year-old sister was getting close to the age when the abuse began for her.

When interviewed by an officer, the victim allegedly said that she was “afraid for herself and her younger sister.”

The victim told police that 29-year-old Tobi Walker had been sexually abusing her since she was about 5 or 6-years-old.

According to the affidavit, the victim said the abuse would happen when she was left alone in his care.

The victim said that Walker threatened to make sure that her family would not have anywhere to live or have any food if she told anyone about the abuse.

Walker was taken into custody on a complaint of lewd acts with a child.