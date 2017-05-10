Oklahoma man accused of offering children on playground money for sex

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is facing charges after allegedly offering young girls money for sex.

“My daughter told me that a guy was asking for sex,” one mother told FOX 23.

The mother says her daughter and a few other girls were playing on the playground at their apartment complex when they were approached by a man.

Investigators say Walter Lopez-Martinez approached the girls, who were between the ages of 8 and 13-years-old, and offered them $100 for sex.

Police say Lopez-Martinez also allegedly exposed himself and touched himself inappropriately while watching them on the playground.

One of the girls’ mothers pretended to take a selfie, but actually snapped a photo of Lopez-Martinez to give to officers.

Lopez-Martinez was arrested on complaints of indecent exposure and making a lewd proposal to a minor.