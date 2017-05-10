Oklahoma teacher who goes “above and beyond” for teachers, students honored with ‘Pay it 4Ward’

DEL CITY, Okla. – Like most people who work in a classroom, Molly Shaffer has a heart for students.

She teaches them the three Rs – only, here, it’s respect, responsibility and resilience.

“They need to learn stuff like that, so I try to do my best,” Shaffer said.

Together, they’ve tackled projects around the Del Crest Middle School campus.

They’ve swept the bleachers, washed football uniforms, stocked the school food pantry for hungry children.

Principal Michelle Parr nominated Shaffer for ‘Pay it 4Ward.’

“She does everything and anything to make our teachers and students feel welcome. Again, she goes above and beyond what any other person would do,” Parr told us.

James Boggs with First Fidelity Bank helped us with our surprise.

“We are so excited to help you honor Miss Molly for all the great things she does for the Mid Del community. She’s teaching these kids not only in the classroom but to help others in need,” Boggs said.

We interrupted Shaffer’s class this week to present her with the honor and $400.

She tells us every dollar will be invested back into the students and staff at Del Crest.

“The teachers don’t make a lot of money – anything I can do to make their day brighter,” said Shaffer, a shining example for her class and community.

‘Pay it 4Ward’ is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.