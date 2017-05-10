Police: Alleged thief fired gun during robbery of convenience store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly fired a gun during a robbery of an Oklahoma City convenience store.

On May 1, officers were called to an armed robbery of the Express Discount Grocery, located in the 700 block of W. Britton Rd.

Employees said a man walked into the business, pulled out a pistol from his waistband and walked behind the counter.

The clerk said that the suspect demanded money from the register and fired one round into the ceiling.

Authorities say the alleged thief got away with money from the register and three cartons of cigarettes.

Investigators believe the same man may have robbed the Phase 3 convenience store, located near N.E. 23rd and I-35.