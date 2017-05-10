× Police: Burglars break into Oklahoma City home, tie up 13-year-old boy

OKLAHOMA CITY – What should have been an easygoing night out turned into a terrifying ordeal for an Oklahoma City couple.

On May 9, officers were called to a home in the 8400 block of N. Western Ave. after the homeowners reported a burglary.

The homeowners told dispatchers that two men had broken into their home and tied up their son.

According to the police report, the homeowners left their 13-year-old son home alone while they went out to dinner.

When they returned, they say they found broken glass inside their home and found their son with zip ties around his hands.

“[Victim] was noticeably shaken up and was trembling,” the affidavit stated, adding that the boy was likely going into shock.

Authorities were not able to get a good description of the alleged suspects because they were wearing masks at the time of the home invasion.

Investigators say the alleged thieves got away with a PS4, DVDs and a piggy bank.