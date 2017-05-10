Up-to-the-minute Oklahoma Severe Weather Watches and Warnings
Senate intelligence committee subpoenas former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn for Russian related documents

Posted 5:43 pm, May 10, 2017, by , Updated at 06:20PM, May 10, 2017

Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lieutenant General Michael Flynn testifies before the House Select Intelligence Committee on worldwide threats in the House Visitors Center of the US Capitol on February 4, 2014 in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The Senate intelligence committee Wednesday issued a subpoena to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn for documents regarding his interactions with Russian officials.

Embattled White House national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned Monday February 13, 2017 night, an abrupt end to a brief tenure.

The subpoena comes after Flynn’s lawyer, Robert Kelner, alerted the panel that he would not provide documents in response to their April 28 request.

Flynn’s lawyer declined comment to CNN Wednesday evening.

The subpoena also comes as Senate investigators have aggressively moved on their probe after months of groundwork, and just a few days after now-former FBI Director James Comey alerted the leaders of the intelligence panel the FBI was ramping up its own investigation.

 

 