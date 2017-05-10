Showers, storms possible across the state on Wednesday

OKLAHOMA CITY – A storm system will move through the state on Wednesday evening, bringing storms and showers across Oklahoma.

By mid-morning, a few storms will likely form in the western portions of the state before clearing by the afternoon.

Temperatures throughout the day are expected to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

By the evening, showers will begin to move into the state again from the south.

Some of those storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds.

Tonight, temperatures will dip into the 60s.

The risk for severe storms pushes to southeastern Oklahoma Thursday with widely scattered showers and storms across the state.

An upper level ridge will build behind the system bringing another round of sunny and beautiful weekend weather Friday through Saturday!