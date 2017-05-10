× Sooners Lead All-Big 12 Softball Awards

Oklahoma’s softball team led the way with the release of the All-Big 12 postseason awards released on Wednesday.

OU junior pitcher Paige Parker is the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, OU first baseman Shay Knighten is the Big 12 Player of the Year, utility player Nicole Mendes is the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, and Patty Gasso is the Big 12 Coach of the Year.

Parker won the pitcher of the year honor for the third season in a row.

Parker was 7-0 in conference play with a 0.96 earned run average.

Knighten led the Big 12 with 8 home runs, 21 runs scored and an .885 slugging percentage in conference play.

Mendes was the only individual winner who was a unanimous pick. She hit .452 and tied Knighten for most runs scored in conference play with 21.

Gasso won coach of the year honors for the 10th time and the sixth year in a row.

Oklahoma had four players each on the first and second team All-Big teams.

Oklahoma State had two players each on the two teams.

Here are the complete All-Big 12 honors for 2017:

2017 ALL-BIG 12 SOFTBALL POSTSEASON AWARDS

Coach of the Year: Patty Gasso, Oklahoma (23rd season)

Player of the Year: Shay Knighten, Oklahoma (INF, So., Buena Park, Calif.)

Pitcher of the Year: Paige Parker, Oklahoma (Jr., Independence, Mo.)@

Defensive Player of the Year: Jessie Scroggins, Baylor (OF, Jr., Lakewood, Calif.)

Freshman of the Year: Nicole Mendes, Oklahoma (UTIL, Houston, Texas)^

ALL-BIG 12 FIRST TEAM

Name, School Yr. Pos. Hometown

Lindsey Cargill, Baylor Sr. INF Robinson, Texas

Jessie Scroggins, Baylor Jr. OF Lakewood, Calif.

Kelsee Selman, Baylor Sr. RHP Lufkin, Texas

Kyla Walker, Baylor So. OF Franklin, Texas

Sami Williams, Iowa State Fr. INF Laguna Niguel, Calif.

Shay Knighten, Oklahoma So. INF Buena Park, Calif.

Paige Lowary, Oklahoma Jr. LHP Dallas Center, Iowa

Nicole Mendes, Oklahoma Fr. UTIL Houston, Texas

Paige Parker, Oklahoma Jr. LHP Independence, Mo.

Vanessa Shippy, Oklahoma State Jr. UTIL Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Brandi Needham, Oklahoma State Sr. RHP Dripping Springs, Texas

Taylor Ellsworth, Texas Fr. C/INF Georgetown, Texas

ALL-BIG 12 SECOND TEAM

Name, School Yr. Pos. Hometown

Ari Hawkins, Baylor, Sr., INF, Mountain House, Calif.

Gia Rodoni, Baylor, So., RHP, Los Banos, Calif.

Harli Ridling, Kansas, Jr., C, Sentinel, Okla.

Fale Aviu, Oklahoma, So., OF, Oceanside, Calif.

Caleigh Clifton, Oklahoma, So., INF, Wayne, Okla.

Nicole Pendley, Oklahoma, Jr., OF, Rio Rancho, N.M.

Sydney Romero, Oklahoma, So., INF, San Diego, Calif.

Rylee Bayless, Oklahoma State, Jr., INF, Kansas City, Mo.

Madi Sue Montgomery, Oklahoma State, So., UTIL Burleson, Texas

Tiarra Davis, Texas, Sr., LHP/INF, Henderson, Texas

Devon Tunning, Texas, Sr., INF, Montgomery, Texas

Kierra Miles, Texas Tech, Sr., OF, Mustang, Okla.

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Name, School, Pos., Hometown/Last School

Taylor Ellis, Baylor, INF, Waco, Texas

Maddison Kettler, Baylor, OF/INF, West, Texas

Shelby McGlaun, Baylor, P/INF, Humble, Texas

Sami Williams, Iowa State, INF, Laguna Niguel, Calif.

Mariah Lopez, Oklahoma, RHP, Saugus, Calif.

Nicole Mendes, Oklahoma, UTIL, Houston, Texas

Taylor Ellsworth, Texas, C/1B, Georgetown, Texas

Kaitlyn Washington, Texas, OF, Humble, Texas

Raina O’Neal, Texas Tech, OF, Richmond, Texas

Kassidy Scott, Texas Tech, RHP, Piedmont, Okla.

Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes

^ Unanimous Selection

@ Three-time Pitcher of the Year (2015, ‘16, ‘17)