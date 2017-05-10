Sooners Lead All-Big 12 Softball Awards
Oklahoma’s softball team led the way with the release of the All-Big 12 postseason awards released on Wednesday.
OU junior pitcher Paige Parker is the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, OU first baseman Shay Knighten is the Big 12 Player of the Year, utility player Nicole Mendes is the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, and Patty Gasso is the Big 12 Coach of the Year.
Parker won the pitcher of the year honor for the third season in a row.
Parker was 7-0 in conference play with a 0.96 earned run average.
Knighten led the Big 12 with 8 home runs, 21 runs scored and an .885 slugging percentage in conference play.
Mendes was the only individual winner who was a unanimous pick. She hit .452 and tied Knighten for most runs scored in conference play with 21.
Gasso won coach of the year honors for the 10th time and the sixth year in a row.
Oklahoma had four players each on the first and second team All-Big teams.
Oklahoma State had two players each on the two teams.
Here are the complete All-Big 12 honors for 2017:
2017 ALL-BIG 12 SOFTBALL POSTSEASON AWARDS
Coach of the Year: Patty Gasso, Oklahoma (23rd season)
Player of the Year: Shay Knighten, Oklahoma (INF, So., Buena Park, Calif.)
Pitcher of the Year: Paige Parker, Oklahoma (Jr., Independence, Mo.)@
Defensive Player of the Year: Jessie Scroggins, Baylor (OF, Jr., Lakewood, Calif.)
Freshman of the Year: Nicole Mendes, Oklahoma (UTIL, Houston, Texas)^
ALL-BIG 12 FIRST TEAM
Name, School Yr. Pos. Hometown
Lindsey Cargill, Baylor Sr. INF Robinson, Texas
Jessie Scroggins, Baylor Jr. OF Lakewood, Calif.
Kelsee Selman, Baylor Sr. RHP Lufkin, Texas
Kyla Walker, Baylor So. OF Franklin, Texas
Sami Williams, Iowa State Fr. INF Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Shay Knighten, Oklahoma So. INF Buena Park, Calif.
Paige Lowary, Oklahoma Jr. LHP Dallas Center, Iowa
Nicole Mendes, Oklahoma Fr. UTIL Houston, Texas
Paige Parker, Oklahoma Jr. LHP Independence, Mo.
Vanessa Shippy, Oklahoma State Jr. UTIL Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
Brandi Needham, Oklahoma State Sr. RHP Dripping Springs, Texas
Taylor Ellsworth, Texas Fr. C/INF Georgetown, Texas
ALL-BIG 12 SECOND TEAM
Name, School Yr. Pos. Hometown
Ari Hawkins, Baylor, Sr., INF, Mountain House, Calif.
Gia Rodoni, Baylor, So., RHP, Los Banos, Calif.
Harli Ridling, Kansas, Jr., C, Sentinel, Okla.
Fale Aviu, Oklahoma, So., OF, Oceanside, Calif.
Caleigh Clifton, Oklahoma, So., INF, Wayne, Okla.
Nicole Pendley, Oklahoma, Jr., OF, Rio Rancho, N.M.
Sydney Romero, Oklahoma, So., INF, San Diego, Calif.
Rylee Bayless, Oklahoma State, Jr., INF, Kansas City, Mo.
Madi Sue Montgomery, Oklahoma State, So., UTIL Burleson, Texas
Tiarra Davis, Texas, Sr., LHP/INF, Henderson, Texas
Devon Tunning, Texas, Sr., INF, Montgomery, Texas
Kierra Miles, Texas Tech, Sr., OF, Mustang, Okla.
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Name, School, Pos., Hometown/Last School
Taylor Ellis, Baylor, INF, Waco, Texas
Maddison Kettler, Baylor, OF/INF, West, Texas
Shelby McGlaun, Baylor, P/INF, Humble, Texas
Sami Williams, Iowa State, INF, Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Mariah Lopez, Oklahoma, RHP, Saugus, Calif.
Nicole Mendes, Oklahoma, UTIL, Houston, Texas
Taylor Ellsworth, Texas, C/1B, Georgetown, Texas
Kaitlyn Washington, Texas, OF, Humble, Texas
Raina O’Neal, Texas Tech, OF, Richmond, Texas
Kassidy Scott, Texas Tech, RHP, Piedmont, Okla.
Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes
^ Unanimous Selection
@ Three-time Pitcher of the Year (2015, ‘16, ‘17)