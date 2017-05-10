× Three people taken into custody following 100 mile per hour high-speed chase

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A high speed chase ended with three people in police custody on Wednesday morning.

Officials say it all began when an officer attempted to perform a traffic stop in Choctaw, but the driver refused to pull over.

Instead, the driver allegedly led police on a chase where speeds reached over 100 miles per hour.

Multiple agencies were involved in the chase that spanned from Choctaw to Midwest City.

Eventually, the chase came to an end when an officer performed a PIT maneuver. Three people were taken into custody, but their identities have not been released.