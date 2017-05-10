× Update on ongoing Oklahoma road construction projects

OKLAHOMA- Here are some construction updates from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

The projects below are weather permitting:

I-240 narrows near I-35 Wednesday night

Drivers can expect various lane closures on east and westbound I-240 between I-35 and Santa Fe Ave. from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday for lane striping.

I-240/I-35 interchange work continues through mid-May

Drivers can expect the following lane and ramp closures as part of ongoing I-35/I-240 Crossroads interchange reconstruction:

• The right shoulder of east and westbound I-240 is closed between Shields Blvd. (3B) and Santa Fe Ave. (3A);

• The east and westbound I-240 Service Roads (S.E. 74th St.) are narrowed to one lane in each direction at Shields Blvd.; and

• The westbound I-240 on-ramp from Shields Blvd. and the eastbound I-240 off-ramp to Shields Blvd. are permanently closed.

The speed limit is reduced and drivers should plan extra travel time or locate an alternate route. More information: https://www.ok.gov/odot/Crossroads_Renewal_240.html

I-40 narrows at Scott St. Wednesday night

The left lane of westbound I-40 will be closed between Scott St./Reno Ave. (mm 154) and just west of the I-35/I-40 Fort Smith jct. (near mm 152) from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday for surface repair.

This work zone is adjacent to the following:

I-40 narrows at Reno Ave. nightly, Scott St. bridge closed through fall 2017

Drivers can expect various lane closures on east and westbound I-40 at Reno Ave. /Scott St. (mm 154) from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly through fall 2017 for bridge rehabilitation. The Scott St. bridge over I-40 is closed through fall and traffic must locate an alternate route.

I-40 narrows at I-44 nightly, weekends through summer 2017

Westbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane between I-44 (mm 147) and Meridian Ave. (mm 145) from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly during the week and will be narrowed to one lane over the weekends, weather permitting, through summer 2017 for pavement rehabilitation. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route. Motorists are advised to watch for workers and note that the speed limit will be reduced on I-40 between May Ave. and Meridian Ave.

On-going Construction Projects:

SH-152 (Airport Rd.) narrows near Portland Ave. daily through May

SH-152 (Airport Rd.) will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between Portland Ave. and Meridian Ave. from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily through May for bridge work. Portland Ave. also will be narrowed to one lane each direction between S.W. 44th St. and S.W. 59th St. during these times.

S.E. 15th St. closed at Anderson Rd. in Midwest City through spring 2017

S.E. 15th St. is closed between Westminster Rd. and Anderson Rd. in Midwest City through spring 2017 for an intersection modification project. Other traffic impacts include:

• S.E. 15th St. is narrowed to one lane each direction between Westminster Rd. and Lynn Fry Blvd.

• Westbound S.E. 15th St. traffic is restricted from turning onto Westminster Rd. at this time.

• Additionally, Westminster Rd. is narrowed to one lane each direction and shifted at the intersection.

• Motorists are advised to plan for delays and locate an alternate route, if possible.

• For more information, contact the City of Midwest City at 405-739-1204.

S.E. 15th St. narrowed at Midwest Blvd. in Midwest City through spring 2017

S.E. 15th St. is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Oelke Dr. and Midwest Blvd. in Midwest City through spring for a resurfacing project. Additionally, Midwest Blvd. is narrowed to one lane each direction at the S.E. 15th St. intersection. And the Air Depot Blvd. turn lanes onto S.E. 15th St. are closed at this time. Motorists are advised to plan for delays and locate an alternate route, if possible. For more information, call the City of Midwest City at 405-739-1204.

I-44 narrowed at Belle Isle bridge through June

Drivers should be aware of I-44 lane closures on the Belle Isle bridge between Penn Ave. (mm 125A) and Western Ave. (mm 125B) through June for a bridge rehabilitation project.

• I-44 is narrowed to two lanes in each direction during the day;

• I-44 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly and intermittently over the weekend;

• Speed is reduced to 40 mph in the work zone.

I-44 ramp to I-235 closed through mid-June

The eastbound I-44 off-ramp (mm 127A) to southbound I-235 near N. 50th St. is closed through mid-June as part of the ongoing I-235 widening and reconstruction project. Motorists must locate an alternate route such as I-44 south to I-40, I-35 south to I-40 or I-44 east to Lincoln Blvd.

I-235 on- and off-ramps at N. 50th St. closed through fall; N. 50th St. bridge closed through 2018

Drivers can expect the following closures for the widening and reconstruction of I-235 between N. 50th St. and N. 36th St. through spring 2017:

• The N. 50th St. bridge over I-235 is closed through Spring 2018

• The southbound I-235 on-ramp from N. 50th St. is closed through fall.

• The northbound I-235 off-ramp to N. 50th St. and the northbound I-235 on-ramp from N. 50th St. Sewell Ave. access from N. 50th St. is closed through May for surface repairs.

Motorists should use SH-74 (Lake Hefner Parkway), I-44 and I-35 when possible as alternate routes and allow additional time while driving in this area. This project is scheduled to continue through early 2020. More information: https://www.ok.gov/odot/OFF_Broadway_and_I-235.html

I-35, Waterloo Rd. narrows near Edmond intermittently through mid-summer 2017

North and southbound lanes of I-35 at Waterloo Rd. (mm 146) will close intermittently and eastbound Waterloo Rd. at I-35 will narrow through mid-summer 2017 to lengthen turn lane access at I-35 and to install temporary traffic signals. The W. Frontage Rd. also will be intermittently narrowed and shifted.

Lindsey St. bridge, ramps at I-35 in Norman closed through summer 2017

• The Lindsey St. bridge over I-35, the northbound I-35 off-ramp to Lindsey St. and the on-ramps from Lindsey St. remain closed through summer 2017.

• Drivers are now shifted to the new northbound I-35 on-ramp from SH-9E.

• Lindsey St. traffic is detoured on Ed Noble Parkway/28th Ave. S.W., SH-9 East and 24th Ave. S.W.

Speed limits are reduced and drivers should expect delays on I-35, especially during peak travel periods, and plan extra time or consider an alternate route such as SH-77H (Sooner Rd.) More information: http://www.ok.gov/odot/I-35_SH-9_Lindsey_Street_Project.html

I-35 narrowed, lanes shifted in Purcell through 2017

I-35 is narrowed to one lane in each direction one mile south of the US-77/Purcell exit (mm 95) on the north side of Purcell through late 2017 for bridge rehabilitation. The speed limit is reduced to 40 mph in this area.

SH-74 narrowed in Purcell through spring 2017

SH-74 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at I-35, just south of the US-77 South jct., in Purcell through spring 2017 for a bridge rehabilitation project.

I-44 shoulders closed, N.W. 12th St. bridge at I-44 closed through fall 2017

The right shoulder of east and westbound I-44 is closed just north of N.W. 10th St. (near mm 121) and the N.W. 12th bridge over I-44 is closed through fall 2017 for bridge rehabilitation. N.W. 12th St. traffic must use an alternate route.

S.W. 3rd St. closed at Shields/E.K. Gaylord until further notice

S.W. 3rd St. remains closed at the E.K. Gaylord Blvd. intersection until further notice for ongoing OKC Boulevard work.

Lindsey Dr., McGee Dr. closed in Norman, Lindsey St. lanes shifted

Drivers can expect lane shifts, narrowed lanes and flaggers on Lindsey St. between 24th Ave. S.W. and Berry Rd. for an ongoing City of Norman project. For more information, contact the City of Norman at 405-366-5396.

• McGee Dr. is closed to through traffic between Lindsey St. and Camden Way through early summer.

SH-33 lanes shifted, wide loads restricted in Guthrie through fall 2018

Wide loads are restricted from using SH-33 between I-35 and SH-74 due to ongoing SH-33 bridge reconstruction in Guthrie through fall 2018. Wide loads must detour on I-35 or SH-74. Additionally, drivers can expect a slight lane shift on SH-33 between Ninth St. and Fourth St. through fall 2017. Motorists should use caution through the area and anticipate additional lane shifts and closures later in 2017. More information: https://www.ok.gov/odot/SH-33_Cottonwood_Creek.html

I-40 lanes shifted near Shawnee through spring 2018

East and westbound I-40 lanes are shifted just west of US-177/US-270 (mm 181) near Shawnee over Old Town Trail. Drivers can expect some temporary I-40 lane and ramp closures during the project through spring 2018 to reconstruction the I-40 bridges.

I-44 narrowed ramp closed near Newcastle for turnpike project

The SH-37 on-ramp to I-44 westbound (runs south) is closed. A local detour is in place. I-44 is narrowed to one lane in each direction south of S.W. 149th St. (mm 109) near Newcastle for a project by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority. Drivers can expect delays on I-44 in this area.

For more information, contact the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s hotline for this project 918-230-8807 or visit https://www.pikepass.com.