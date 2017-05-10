Video captures truck rolling away from alleged thieves at Oklahoma City lot

OKLAHOMA CITY – Stealing a truck proved to be an even riskier task for a pair of alleged thieves – when the truck rolled away from them.

Police said, on March 27 at the lot of Reynolds Ford on N.W. Expressway, the two managed to unlock the truck’s transmission, causing it to roll back in neutral.

As one of the suspects pulled on a door handle attempting to stop the truck, the other reportedly began shooting out windows with a BB gun.

Both of them then gave up, and that’s when the runaway truck came to a full stop by itself.

It was later stolen off the lot, however it has since been recovered.

Wednesday, police said the suspects are still outstanding and released video asking to help identify them – as well as pointing out the bit of amusement captured:

“As police officers, we see all sides of life. We have a front row to see the terribly sad and the extremely funny. That being said, this video falls into the category of the extremely funny.”

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or leave a tip online.