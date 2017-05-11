Board approves 3-year contract extension for OU’s Lincoln Riley

NORMAN, Okla. – Following a win in the Sugar Bowl to cap off a terrific season for the Sooners, one Oklahoma coach has signed a contract extension.

On Thursday, the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents approved a three-year contract extension for OU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Lincoln Riley.

“This has been in the works for a few months,” said OU head coach Bob Stoops. “Lincoln’s done a phenomenal job in his two years here and we’re excited for him and his family. They’re great people and have fully immersed themselves into the Oklahoma community. He’s fully committed to OU and what we’re doing as a university and football program, and all of us are looking forward to continuing to work together to develop young men on and off the field, and bring more championships to Norman.”

Riley’s contract runs through the end of the 2019 season, making it the longest contract extension for an OU football assistant coach.

“I appreciate OU and Coach Stoops taking a chance on me a couple of years ago and the loyalty they’ve shown to my family,” said the 33-year-old Riley. “We are extremely grateful, and I want to display my strong loyalty to this school and program in return. We absolutely love living here. It’s a place we relate to, a place we feel very much at home. I love the people I work with at OU and I love the players I coach. It’s been a fantastic first two years, but I’m excited for what’s ahead in Norman. We’re looking forward to being a part of this university and community for a long time.”

Riley’s two years at the University of Oklahoma have resulted in many accolades for the young coach.

In 2015, OU’s offense under Riley ranked fourth nationally in scoring and seventh in total offense. Quarterback Baker Mayfield finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting and Riley won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach.

Last season, the Sooners led the nation in passing efficiency and pass completion percentage. Mayfield and receiver Dede Westbrook finished third and fourth in Heisman Trophy voting.

Following the move by the Board of Regents, Riley becomes one of the highest paid assistants in the nation. According to Sooners Illustrated, Riley will make $1.3 million per season the next three years.