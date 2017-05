× Emergency crews respond to accident involving school bus

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews were called to an accident involving two buses on Thursday morning.

Shortly before 10 a.m., crews responded to a wreck involving a school bus and another bus near Memorial Rd. and Kelley Ave. in Oklahoma City.

It is not known if any children were on the school bus at the time of the crash.

So far, there is no word on whether anyone suffered injuries from the accident.