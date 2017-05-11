“He is pimping her out and serving as a lookout,” Woman, man arrested after undercover prostitution sting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A young mother accused of prostitution was arrested in an undercover sting, and police believe the man who was soliciting her, was left to babysit the woman’s child.

Both 19-year-old Riley Bushey and Alex Lane were taken to jail after the woman encountered an undercover officer.

It happened at the Extended Stay of America just off Northwest Expressway in Oklahoma City.

"In a lot of these contacts we're having, they're online through an escort service. It's typically online through Backpage, Craigslist,” Oklahoma City Police Department MSgt. Gary Knight said.

Undercover vice agents met up with Bushey after she agreed to perform sexual acts in exchange for $300.

Investigators believe Lane was Bushey’s pimp, lookout and babysitter, who watched her young son while she was on a prostitution date.

"The sad thing about this one is, it's a man and woman who have obviously been in a relationship and basically for lack of a better term, he is pimping her out and serving as a lookout while she is with a man,” Knight said.

Both Lane and Bushey were arrested, and the child was placed in his grandmother’s care.

While Bushey is just 19-years-old, investigators say they have rescued even younger teens in this same undercover operation.

"Sadly that's all too common these days. There was one who was rescued from a prostitute situation who was just 16 in the same sting.” Knight said.

Both are facing several charges including child neglect.

Police say drugs were also found inside their vehicle.