Health officials: No new deaths, hospitalizations recorded last week due to the flu

OKLAHOMA CITY – Although flu season is not officially over, health records indicate that the virus is slowing down.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that no Oklahomans died from the flu virus within the last week.

Right now, the total number of deaths associated with the flu this season stands at 96.

Health officials say there were also no new hospitalizations related to the virus last week.

The department’s data show that 67 of the deaths occurred in patients who were 65-years-old or older. Eighteen deaths occurred in those between 50 and 64-years-old, while eight deaths occurred in patients between 18 and 49-years-old.

One child between the ages of 5 and 17-years-old died earlier in the season, and two patients who were up to 4-years-old also died from the flu.

Flu season usually continues across the Sooner State until the end of May.