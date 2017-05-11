× Howard Roy Haralson appointed to Oklahoma County District Judge position by Gov. Fallin

OKLAHOMA CITY – Governor Mary Fallin announced Thursday she is appointing Howard Roy Haralson to fill the Office 3 district judge vacancy in Oklahoma County.

Haralson will replace Donald Deason, who died last year.

Before becoming an Oklahoma County special judge in 2010, Haralson worked as an attorney representing clients in civil and criminal matters for 23 years.

“Howard Haralson is a conscientious and dedicated public servant,” Fallin said. “He treats the people who have appeared in his courtroom with respect and works hard to make timely and correct decisions.”

He received his juris doctorate from Oklahoma City University.

“I appreciate Governor Fallin giving me the opportunity to serve as a district judge in Oklahoma County,” Haralson said. “I pledge to be a judge who is without bias, and is knowledgeable of the law and fair in its application.”

Haralson’s appointment is effective immediately.