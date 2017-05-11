Up-to-the-minute Oklahoma Severe Weather Watches and Warnings
Watch KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Live blog: Strong storms move across Oklahoma

Posted 2:29 pm, May 11, 2017

KINGFISHER, Okla. – Severe storms are moving through the state, causing a bit of flooding and damage due to hail.

The National Weather Service has extended the tornado warning for Noble and Payne counties until 3:45 p.m.

Officials with Stillwater Public Schools says that elementary school buses are returning to the schools.

Middle, junior high and high schools are taking tornado precautions.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Noble, Logan and Payne counties until 3:15 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to take their tornado precautions as the storm moves through the area.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northwestern Lincoln County, southeastern Logan County and southwestern Payne County until 3:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the following areas:

-Southwestern Noble County

-North central Logan County

-Northwestern Payne County

-Southeastern Garfield County.

The warning remains in effect until 3:30 p.m.

Residents in Guthrie are encouraged to stay inside as strong thunderstorms move through the area. Roads are beginning to experience ponding, which could lead to flooding if the rain continues to fall. 

Officials with Kingfisher County Emergency Management say several cars in the area have been damaged by large hail. However, there are no reports of structural damage in the area.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the following counties:

-Adair

-Alfalfa

-Cherokee

-Craig

-Creek

-Delaware

-Garfield

-Grant

-Haskell

-Kay

-Kingfisher

-Latimer

-LeFlore

-Lincoln

-Logan

-Major

-Mayes

-McIntosh

-Muskogee

-Noble

-Nowata

-Okfuskee

-Okmulgee

-Osage

-Ottawa

-Pawnee

-Payne

-Pittsburg

-Rogers

-Sequoyah

-Tulsa

-Wagoner

-Washington.

The watch remains in effect until 9 p.m.

