Local attorney accused of shooting man on trial

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local attorney is currently on trial after shooting a man in northwest Oklahoma City back in 2016.

Thursday evening, the judge declared a mistrial in the case against Jay Silvernail.

But about 30 minutes later, he changed his mind and told jurors to get back to work.

In 2016, police say Silvernail was involved in a shooting at a local dance club.

The victim was seriously injured in the parking lot of Groovy’s Bar near May and Northwest Expressway.

“The shooting occurred and then someone who witnessed it came up with a gun and held him at gunpoint and told him he wasn’t going to leave until police arrived,” Knight said.

Silvernail was arrested on one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

This isn’t Silvernail’s first time pulling the trigger.

He shot and killed his client David Smith, back in 2015, in what he said was self-defense.

“I got out of the car with the duffel bag, he was coming at me so I threw it at his face just to get a little space and my pistol just happened to be in my car in between the seats,” Silvernail told NewsChannel 4 two years ago.

It is not known when the jury will reach a verdict.