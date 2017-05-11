Man drowns after crashing car into fire hydrant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIERA, Florida - An elderly man drowned in a freak accident on his 89th birthday after the fire hydrant he crashed into spewed water with such force that it carved out a 5-foot-deep hole in the grassy median.

Robert Dreyer was uninjured in the accident, but just as he stepped out of his car to survey the damage the ground gave way.

Extreme water pressure trapped Dreyer inside the hole and beneath the water's surface.

"The water pressure was so strong that it sucked him in and pulled him into the hole," Pedro Rodriquez told WESH-TV.

Witnesses rushed to save Dreyer but they say he was submerged for about five minutes before the water was shut off and they managed to pull him free.

"It was pushing me out of the hole and I weigh 220 pounds," Edward Cunningham said. "It's a horrible thing."

Dreyer was transported by ambulance, but was pronounced dead at the hospital.