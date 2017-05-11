Mother: Video shows 8-year-old boy being bullied, knocked unconscious at school days before suicide

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Cornelia Reynolds wants answers.

“I just feel like enough is not being done, and I feel like stuff is being swept under the rug,” Reynolds told WLWT.

In January, Reynolds discovered that her 8-year-old son, Gabe Taye, hanged himself from his bunk bed.

At the time of his death, school officials at Carson Elementary School claimed there was no evidence of bullying.

Now, Reynolds and her attorney say they have proof that Gabe was the target of bullies.

Jennifer Branch, the family’s attorney, told WLWT that surveillance video inside the school shows that Gabe was bullied just days before his death.

“A boy is in the bathroom punching and threatening and assaulting other children, and the son of my client walks in,” Branch explained. “[Gabe] actually attempts to shake this assailant’s hand, and this assailant pulls him forward and slams him into the wall and he is knocked unconscious for seven-and-a-half minutes.”

Branch says that Gabe’s family had no idea that he lost consciousness due to bullying because school officials claimed he had fainted.

“There was more bullying than mom ever knew, was ever told, and as we learn things, it’s been hard to share them with her because her response is, ‘If I had only known,'” Branch said.