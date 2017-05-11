Officials believe lightning caused fire that destroyed Oklahoma City home involved in “Parade of Homes”

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials believe overnight storms may have caused a fire that destroyed an Oklahoma City home that was a part of the “Parade of Homes.”

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters were called to a massive fire at a home in the 8300 block of N.W. 134th Terrace, near Memorial and Council.

When fire crews arrived, flames could be seen coming from the roof.

Firefighters were evacuated from the home because the roof collapsed.

After battling the blaze for two hours, crews were finally able to extinguish the fire.

Officials believe a lightning strike caused the fire.

The home, valued at $668,999, is part of Oklahoma City’s “Parade of Homes.”

Fire officials say the home suffered nearly $500,000 in damages.

Fortunately, no one was home at the time of the fire.