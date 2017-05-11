× Oklahoma City Police investigating shooting; One man dead

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon that left one man dead.

They responded the scene near N.W. 91st and Walker just 2:30 p.m.

Officials say two men were having a verbal altercation in front of a home.

That’s when one of the men shot at the other, who died at the scene.

The man who fired the shots has not been arrested at this time.

Police are questioning him to find out the motive behind the shooting.