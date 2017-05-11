× Oklahoma high school student found guilty on two counts of rape

TULSA, Okla. – A student at a Tulsa high school who was accused of sexually assaulting another student was found guilty.

Back in February 2016, Tulsa police were called to Nathan Hale High School after a 17-year-old student said she had been sexually assaulted by another student.

According to Fox 23, the victim said she was raped while walking to the athletic building.

On the same day of the allegations, the then 18-year-old Sean Adams turned himself into police.

He was arrested for first-degree rape and forcible sodomy.

A jury found him guilty on two counts of rape.

He was found not guilty on the charge of forcible sodomy.

Adams, now 19, is behind bars at the Tulsa County Jail.

His formal sentencing will be June 12, 2017.