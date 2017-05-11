× OU’s Play Caller Gets Contract Extension

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley had a contract extension approved on Thursday by the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents.

The contract extension is for three years and will play Riley $1.3 million per year.

Riley has been OU’s offensive coordinator for the last two seasons, both of which resulted in Big 12 championships for the Sooners.

OU head coach Bob Stoops said they began working on an extension for Riley as soon as the 2016 season ended.

“This has been in the works for a few months,” said Stoops, who has won 10 Big 12 Championships, including the last two. “Lincoln’s done a phenomenal job in his two years here and we’re excited for him and his family. They’re great people and have fully immersed themselves into the Oklahoma community. He’s fully committed to OU and what we’re doing as a university and football program, and all of us are looking forward to continuing to work together to develop young men on and off the field, and bring more championships to Norman.”