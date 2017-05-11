Police to search landfills for evidence related to Colorado woman’s murder

TULSA, Okla. – Officials say they are still searching for evidence related to the murder of a Colorado woman who was allegedly killed and dismembered by her former boyfriend.

In February, relatives and friends became concerned when 25-year-old Ashley Mead and her 1-year-old daughter, Winter, disappeared. Mead was reported missing when she didn’t show up for work in Colorado.

A few days later, a gas station employee found a human torso in a suitcase that was thrown in a dumpster in Okmulgee.

Investigators determined the torso likely belonged to Ashley Mead and began looking for her ex-boyfriend, 32-year-old Adam Densmore.

Densmore was found in Okmulgee with the toddler and was taken into custody.

Officials believe Densmore killed Ashley in Colorado, and may have partially dismembered her body in Louisiana.

However, investigators say they still have not recovered all of Ashley’s remains.

Authorities arrested Densmore for charges of first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Last month, the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the remains were Mead’s. However, investigators have still yet to recover all of her remains.

The Associated Press reports that police in Colorado are planning to search an out-of-state landfill for evidence related to Mead’s murder.

They would not say where the landfill is located or what they are searching for at this time.

In the past, investigators said they believed Mead’s remains could have been discarded anywhere between there and Oklahoma.