Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yukon and Mustang both won their quarterfinal games in the Class 6A state baseball tournament on Thursday to set up a semifinal matchup on Friday in Choctaw.

Yukon whipped Jenks 11-1, and Mustang shut out Owasso 3-0 in their respective quarterfinal games.

Yukon and Mustang will meet in the semifinals at 1:30 pm at Choctaw High School.