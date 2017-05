Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGFISHER, Okla. - Baseball-sized hail stormed into the town of Kingfisher Thursday afternoon.

Many cars had broken windshields, while homes and businesses received busted out windows.

The Kingfisher Emergency Management tells us the damage was scattered through out the area.

Police in Kingfisher are also warning residents of roofing contractors going door-to-door soliciting.

The first round of storms hit around 1:30 this afternoon.