Toxins In Our Lives

HOW TO DECREASE YOUR OVERALL EXPOSURE TO ENVIRONMENTAL TOXINS & POLLUTANTS

–Filter your air using quality HEPA air filters when possible.

–Filter your drinking water. He recommends charcoal filtration systems on your faucet or under your sink as a highly effective and low cost approach. Charcoal filtration combined with reverse osmosis is the most effective, but also the most expensive.

–Avoid eating processed foods, especially from cans that use BPA in the lining.

–Avoid pesticides by eating organic food when possible. Use the Clean 15 and Dirty Dozen lists on the ewg.org website to prioritize and save money when you buy.

–Use other guides on ewg.org to find safer products for skin, hair, baby and home in order to decrease your exposure to combined classes of chemicals.

To Learn More Information About BAP In Thermal Receipts

http://www.ewg.org/research/bpa-in-store-receipts

http://www.ewg.org/