Widely scattered showers, storms possible Thursday morning

*** SEVERE WEATHER IS POSSIBLE TODAY FOR NORTHERN, EASTERN AND CENTRAL OKLAHOMA. STAY 4WARNED. ***

The upper level low will move overhead today.

Widely scattered showers and storms are possible this morning.

Click here for KFOR’s interactive radar

Storms will increase in coverage and in intensity by mid to late afternoon for northern, eastern and central Oklahoma.

Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats but a few tornadoes are possible.

An upper level ridge will build behind the system bringing another round of sunny and beautiful weekend weather Friday through Sunday.

A stormy weather pattern kicks in next week resulting in a risk of severe weather nearly every day.

Stay tuned for updates!