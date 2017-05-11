× Witness of Logan County deputy’s murder appears in court for drug-related charges

GUTHRIE, Okla. – A woman who witnessed the murder of a Logan County deputy was in court Thursday.

Deputy David Wade was serving an eviction notice when he was shot and killed by 45-year-old Nathan LeForce.

Christine and John Lute were renting the home and witnessed the entire thing.

Body camera footage captured the events leading up to the murder.

In the video, you can see Wade talking with the Lutes and LeForce, who authorities believe may have been a friend of theirs.

“He checked the identities of the people there at the house and then checked them for warrants, which is a normal thing for a field deputy to do,” said Sgt. Greg Valencia with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Moments later, LeForce shot Wade, and he did not survive his injuries.

“He did confirm a warrant for one subject, at least one subject, there at the house,” Valencia said.

While Valencia said he can’t confirm the warrant was for Christine, she was in court on Thursday for drug-related charges.

Both she and her husband are expected to take the stand during trial, because they witnessed the tragic shooting.

“I would think it would be a rather powerful testimony, you know, through the whole process,” Valencia said.

LeForce’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 7.

35.878937 -97.425319