Woman who witnessed fatal shooting of Logan County deputy sentenced on drug charges

GUTHRIE, Okla. — A woman who witnessed the murder of a Logan County deputy was in court on Thursday.

Last month, Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy David Wade was serving an eviction notice at a home along Mulhall Rd., near I-35.

While serving that eviction notice, officials with the sheriff’s office say Deputy Wade was shot multiple times in the body and face by 45-year-old Nathan LeForce.

Following a manhunt, LeForce was taken into custody on a charge of first-degree murder.

Authorities also arrested the couple who was being evicted from the home, John and Christine Lute, on unrelated charges.

Christine Lute was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, while John Lute was arrested on a complaint of failure to appear in court on drug charges.

On Thursday morning, Christine Lute went before a judge related to those drug charges.

She received a one-year sentence for those charges.