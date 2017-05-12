4 the Weekend: Places to shop for Mom, free movie showing in Edmond

It looks like a great weekend to get outside and to celebrate Mom!

Friday night at 8 p.m., at the Mac Amphitheater in Edmond, there will be a free showing of the movie “Secret Life of pets.”

Edmond Animal Welfare will also bring along some furry friends to make this an extra special event.

Saturday, you can take mom shopping at the Sassafras shopping event.

This is at the Shawnee Expo and Convention Center Friday night and Saturday.

Local artists will display their wares.

Home decor, clothing, gifts and gourmet food vendors are all included.

And the pop-up shops are coming to Hafer Park in Edmond on Saturday.

It’s a great place to pick up a gift or two for Mom.

Over 100 vendors are involved with handmade jewelry, re-purposed items, food trucks and inflatables for the kids.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Discover Oklahoma airs on NewsChannel 4 on Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. but on May 13, it will air at 10 p.m. on our sister station, KAUT Freedom 43.