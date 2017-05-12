× Bedlam Softball For Big 12 Championship Saturday

The fourth round of Bedlam softball will decide the Big 12 Tournament championship on Saturday at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma won their two pool play games on Friday, beating Texas 3-0 and Texas Tech 8-0.

The Sooners got a 2-run home run from Sydney Romero against the Longhorns, and pitcher Paige Parker struck out eight Longhorns in the win.

Against the Red Raiders, OU hit four home runs, two from Caleigh Clifton, and one each from Nicole Mendes and Romero.

Oklahoma State won their two pool play games as well, upsetting Baylor in the first game, 2-1, as the Cowgirls got two runs in the third inning and excellent pitching from Brandi Needham.

OSU then run-ruled Iowa State 10-0 in five innings in the second game.

The Big 12 title game will be at 4:30 at Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday.