Burglar forced to the ground by pistol packing homeowner

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. - A family was asleep early Tuesday morning, when a man high on drugs kicked in their front door and made his way inside, but he was met by a man with a gun who took matter into his own hands.

"He was in our hallway going toward our room when our husband ran out," a scared wife says on the phone with 911 dispatchers.

Three children were home at the time.

The army veteran grabbed his handgun on the way out and forced the intruder out of the house at gunpoint.

"Get down on the ground. Get down on the (expletive) ground," the homeowner yelled during the 911 call.

While waiting for authorities, the family's son took a photo of the suspect, Travis Thrash, on the ground.

Little did the family know, Newcastle Police and Grady County Sheriffs were already on their way responding to Thrash trying to break into another home.

“He had tried apparently to get into the back door of a lady`s house one block over and she heard the commotion,” Grady County Sheriff Jim Weir said.

Thrash wasn't trying to steal from anyone. He was high on drugs.

"He`s saying there`s someone in the grass coming after him,” the wife said on the 911 call.

“He gave them the story after he was being interviewed tried to give the story he was being chased by the Mexican mafia. They had guns and they may have killed his girlfriend but since then we found out she`s fine,” Sheriff Weir said.

Sheriff Weir says Thrash is lucky to be alive.

“Many years ago they passed the ‘Make My Day’ law, and you can break into somebody`s house and they shoot you, that`s case closed,” Sheriff Weir said.

But instead, he`s being held in the Grady County Jail on one count of first degree burglary and public intoxication.