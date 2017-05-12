Fire crews responding to rollover accident in northeast OKC involving church van, critical patients

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City firefighters are responding to a rollover accident Friday afternoon.

Crews are near the scene of N.E. 11th and Kate.

OKCFD says there are at least two critical patients and there could be more.

NE. 11/Kate; rollover accident involving church van. 2 critical. Other patients unknown conditons. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 12, 2017

A 6th @EMSAOK unit has been requested by @OKCFD at NE 11 / Kate. Numerous critical patients. 6:08 pm — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 12, 2017

NewsChannel 4 has a crew on the way.