Former staff member at Guthrie High School sentenced to jail for raping student

GUTHRIE, Okla. – A former staff member at an Oklahoma high school has been sentenced to jail for allegedly raping a student.

In September 2015, deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office were called to Guthrie High School after learning Byron McDonald had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female student.

This week, McDonald pleaded no contest to second-degree rape.

He was sentenced to serve 10 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with all of that time suspended except for one year, which will be served in the Logan County Jail.

McDonald will also have to register as a sex offender.

According to the Guthrie News Page, McDonald served as an assistant boys’ basketball coach and worked as a paraprofessional in the in-school suspension program at the high school

He was immediately terminated after the school received details of the allegations.