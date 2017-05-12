Gov. Fallin signs bill that imposes fee on tickets to Thunder games, other professional sporting events
OKLAHOMA CITY – Governor Mary Fallin signed a bill Friday into law that would impose a fee on tickets for the Oklahoma City Thunder games and other professional sporting events.
The bill, authored by Republican Rep. Leslie Osborne, imposes a $1 fee on the sale of tickets less than $50.
A fee of $2 will be added to tickets of $50 or more.
Professional sporting events covered by the measure include:
- Hockey
- Baseball
- Basketball
- Football
- Arena football
- Soccer
Osborn says her bill should raise around $2.6 million, helping to fill the nearly $900 million budget hole.
Those who were against the bill believed it would hurt working-class families rather than the wealthy.
The act will become effective on July 1, 2017.