Gov. Fallin signs bill that imposes fee on tickets to Thunder games, other professional sporting events

OKLAHOMA CITY – Governor Mary Fallin signed a bill Friday into law that would impose a fee on tickets for the Oklahoma City Thunder games and other professional sporting events.

The bill, authored by Republican Rep. Leslie Osborne, imposes a $1 fee on the sale of tickets less than $50.

A fee of $2 will be added to tickets of $50 or more.

Professional sporting events covered by the measure include:

Hockey

Baseball

Basketball

Football

Arena football

Soccer

Osborn says her bill should raise around $2.6 million, helping to fill the nearly $900 million budget hole.

Those who were against the bill believed it would hurt working-class families rather than the wealthy.

The act will become effective on July 1, 2017.