The Class 6A state baseball tournament continued on Friday at Choctaw High School.

Broken Arrow beat Norman North 4-1 in a quarterfinal game postponed from Thursday.

In the first semifinal, Mustang beat Yukon 4-1 to advance to the championship game Saturday.

In the second semifinal, Westmoore beat Broken Arrow 8-2.

The championship game will be played Saturday at noon at the Bricktown Ballpark between Mustang and Westmoore.