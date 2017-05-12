× How local researchers plan to use drones to help pinpoint when, where thunderstorms will form

NORMAN, Okla. — Researchers from NOAA’s National Severe Storms Laboratory, The University of Oklahoma, University of Colorado and Mathematics have begun a project to test the value of airborne, mobile observing systems for observing important changes in the local environment that can spawn severe thunderstorms.

“We’re trying to profile the lower, 2,000-3,000 feet of the atmosphere frequently and then we’re also trying to look at the conditions before thunderstorms,” Steve Koch, the director of the National Severe Weather Lab at the National Weather Center.

A crucial tool to the operation is drones.

The groups consist of researchers from NOAA’s severe weather lab, OU and the University of Colorado and Mathematics as well as many pilots and computer scientists.

The main goal is to pinpoint if, when and where thunderstorms will form.

This will potentially improve short-term weather forecasts.

The drones do not include cameras.

The group will be sending the aircraft up through May 20th.