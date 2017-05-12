× Investigators looking into cellphone possibly connected to Carina Saunders case

OKLAHOMA CITY – A search warrant filed in the Carina Saunders case reveals what else investigators are looking into.

Officials have been working to solve the murder mystery for more than five years now.

It was back in October 2011 when the body of Carina Saunders was found in a duffel bag behind a Bethany grocery store.

Just last month, a tip lead investigators to a property near N.W. 10th and Macarthur where they dug in the yard and found a shirt, jacket, and sandals. Those items are now being tested.

A previous owner of the home, Kenny Richards, was questioned years ago in connection to Saunder’s murder.

Richards was suspected of soliciting the 19-year-old for prostitution.

Investigators revealed in the search warrant that they are now looking at a cellphone confiscated by drug agents during a sting last year, belonging to Richards.

On that phone – a photo of Carina Saunders.

A drug agent contacted the OSBI last month after seeing a news report about the backyard search.

Officials are continuing to work on the investigation.