‘It’s hailing out here,’ Shirtless Oklahoma man’s video that shows him getting pelted by hail goes viral

KINGFISHER, Okla. – One shirtless Oklahoma man’s video that shows him getting pelted by hail is going viral.

Baseball-sized hail stormed into the town of Kingfisher Thursday afternoon.

Many cars had broken windshields, while homes and businesses received busted out windows.

The streets were covered with tree branches and flooded waters.

The Kingfisher Emergency Management told NewsChannel 4 the damage was scattered throughout the area.

With damage like that, you would think everyone stay inside their homes.

But not Jerry Mack Stitt.

Stitt, who has multiple hilarious videos on his Facebook page, decided he was going to go record himself going out into the hail storm.

“As you can see, it’s hailing out here,” Stitt says while hail strikes his shirtless body.

Stitt’s video has gone viral, with more than 74,000 views as of this writing.

KFOR’s meteorologists don’t recommend you try this.