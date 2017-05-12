“It’s just a home away from home,” Oklahoma church helping military members adjust to their new lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - Life Church of Midwest City is helping civilian volunteers with their mission of love called 'Team Tinker Home Away From Home.'

It's a group that helps young airmen and women and sailors get used to life in the military.

Life Church presented the volunteers of Team Tinker with a $5,000 check to help with their efforts to put the young military personnel get used to the hectic life on base.

"Many of them are away from home for the first time”, says Pam Kloiber, the co-founder of Team Tinker Home Away From Home. “Very young, 18-21. And this gives them a good mentor. We are not parents. We are a supporting force. We are actually a community wingman for the air force and base and these young people."

The team has mentored more than 480 Tinker personnel.

"We live approximately a mile and a half from Tinker," said Team Tinker host family volunteer Sherri Ford. “So they have access to our home. They can swim at our home, they can come play pool. They can come play ping pong. They take part in our Super Bowl parties. It’s just a hangout place. We try to do just like we do our son and his friends. They can come get in our pantry. It's just a home away from home.”

And the folks at Life Church Midwest City are thrilled to be part of something close to their hearts.

“We have some families already from our church that are adopting airmen,” says Pastor Sam Adams Marin. “And we're just excited to see how our church volunteers will team with Team Tinker Home Away From Home so they can be those families for those airmen."

The church and the group are hoping to keep spirits high at Tinker.

