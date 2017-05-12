Kingfisher police warning residents about unlicensed door-to-door contractors

KINGFISHER, Okla. – After severe storms moved through the state on Thursday afternoon, several residents and business owners in Kingfisher were left with a bit of damage.

Officials with the Kingfisher Police Department say that roofing contractors are already going door-to-door and attempting to inspect roofs.

City officials say that before agreeing to anything, ask to see a current solicitor permit from the City of Kingfisher.

Each person going door-to-door must have one. If they cannot produce it, call (405) 375-4311.