Mr. Food in studio: Shortcut fruit crepes

Want to make crepes for brunch, but don’t have a whole lot of time to spend? No problem! Our recipe for Shortcut Fruit “Crepes” uses an easy and unexpected shortcut – tortillas!

You won’t believe how light and delicious these taste. They’re perfect for filling with your favorite berries and topping with a dollop of whipped cream.

What You’ll Need:

2 eggs

1/3 cup milk

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

8 (6-inch) flour tortillas

Cooking spray

2 cups mixed berries

1 cup whipped cream

Confectioners’ sugar for sprinkling

What To Do:

In a medium bowl, whisk eggs, milk, granulated sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla until well blended. Heat a large skillet or griddle over medium heat and lightly coat with cooking spray. Dip a tortilla into egg mixture, coating completely. Place tortilla in skillet and cook 2 to 4 minutes or until golden, turning halfway through cooking. Place on a platter. Repeat with remaining tortillas. Divide berries equally down the center of each tortilla. Fold in sides “crepe”-style and top with a dollop of whipped cream. Repeat with remaining crepes. Sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar, and serve immediately.

Serving Suggestion: To add even more pizzazz to these, go ahead and top with extra fruit or drizzle on your favorite sundae topping!