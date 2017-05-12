Nichols Hills police: Thirsty thieves left behind DNA evidence at burglary scenes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NICHOLS HILLS, Okla. -- Police nabbed two felons accused of serious crimes after they allegedly sipped on someone else's drink.

Last December, a thief smashed his way into a home on Westminster Dr. in Nichols Hills.

Officials say he stole close to $40,000 in electronics, jewelry and family heirlooms.

As police responded to the scene, the victims noticed something unusual buried in their couch; an open container of Sprite Zero that had been lifted out of their own fridge.

Detective Lt. Michael Puckett sent the Sprite Zero bottle to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for DNA analysis.

Recently, OSBI notified Nichols Hills police that the DNA profile on the soda matched 38-year-old Jared Kesner, a convicted felon.

"There's only one way that DNA can get into the house," said Det. Lt. Puckett. "They had to be in there."

Kesner has prior convictions for burglary and is currently facing charges for concealing stolen property in other towns.

However, Kesner isn't the only alleged thirsty thief Nichols Hills police have caught.

Last October, another suspect hit a home on the corner of Drury and Huntington.

Detectives found a Tecate beer bottle at the scene that did not belong to the homeowners.

Again, OSBI analysis and a cross check with the criminal database pointed to alleged suspect 40-year-old Haco Barfield.

Because the DNA testing takes months, Nichols hills police weren't able to recover any of the items stolen from either victim.