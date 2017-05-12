Ohio coroner reopens case in suicide of bullied 8-year-old boy

CINCINNATI, Ohio – An Ohio coroner has reopened its investigation into an 8-year-old boy’s suicide, and his school district is expected to release video showing a bully knocking him unconscious two days before he killed himself.

In January, Cornelia Reynolds discovered that her 8-year-old son, Gabe Taye, hanged himself from his bunk bed.

At the time of his death, school officials at Carson Elementary School claimed there was no evidence of bullying.

However, family members say surveillance video from inside the school captured a dramatic incident of bullying just days before his death.

A Cincinnati schools spokeswoman says the video might be released Friday.

School officials have been critical of a homicide detective’s description of what happened in the surveillance video recorded Jan. 24.

The detective told school officials the boy tried to shake the bully’s hand and was thrown to the ground. Attorneys for the boy’s mother say the child lay unconscious for 7 minutes before an assistant principal came to his aid.

An attorney for the victim’s family says they had no idea that he lost consciousness due to bullying because school officials claimed he had fainted.

A Hamilton County coroner’s office spokesman said Friday that new evidence has prompted the reopening of the case, but he wouldn’t say what that evidence is.