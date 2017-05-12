× Oklahoma City man arrested for rape after allegedly hiding in victim’s closet

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man is facing charges following a terrifying crime against a woman.

On May 9, officers were called to a Midwest City hospital in response to a reported rape.

When authorities arrived, they met the alleged victim who said that 29-year-old Guadalupe Castellanos broke into her home and raped her.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim said that Castellanos “stalks her and has some sort of tracking device to know where she is.”

After dropping her children off at school, the victim said she arrived home but didn’t see anyone at her house.

According to the affidavit, she told officers she was talking on the phone when Castellanos jumped out of her bedroom closet and pushed her on the bed.

The victim told police that Castellanos raped her before leaving in a truck that he parked in the backyard.

Castellanos was arrested on complaints of rape and first-degree rape by instrumentation.